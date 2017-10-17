Melza Little Starnes, 92, of Hickory, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

Born Melza Irene Little, in Alexander County, on July 6, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Garland Fess and Eva Gant Little.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Thomas Starnes; brothers, Arvel Little, Conley Little, and David Little; sisters, Arlee Puett, Ruth Brown, and Annie Price; son-in-law, Charles Sipe; and grandson, Michael Sipe.

Melza was a lifelong member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 70 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy Sipe of Hickory, and Karen Bowman and husband Gary of Hickory; brother, Junior Little and wife Mary Ruth; sister, Blondell Cline and husband Clay; grandchildren, Tracy Sipe and wife Marie, Kisha Sipe, Justin Bowman and wife Christie, and Lori Bowman Roper and husband Madison; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Mason, Carter, Aubrey, Jordan, Emma, Amber, and Kendra; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. The funeral will be held on Friday, October 20, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. Reverend Dale Bost and Reverend Stephen Johnson will be officiating the services. Burial will follow in church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 9042 Hwy 127 North, Hickory, NC 28601; Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Catawba Meals on Wheels, PO Box 207, Newton, NC 28658.

Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.