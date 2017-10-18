Robert “Bob” Charles Calendine, 77, of Hiddenite, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, in Statesville.

Born to the late Walter Jessie and Mary Katherine Affolter Calendine in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, he served in the United States Air Force.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Linda Dessecker of Hiddenite.

A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Gordon’s Hospice House of Statesville, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or Hiddenite Food Pantry, Fire Department Court, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

