ACHS runners post strong finishes at NWC Championship

Cougar Men place second, matching school’s best ever showing

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central High School Cross Country Teams traveled to Morganton to participate in the highly-competitive NW 3A/4A Conference Championship races on Wednesday afternoon, October 17, at Freedom High School.

In a productive day for ACHS, the Cougar Men matched the school’s best ever team finish with a second place overall showing. In addition, the Alexander Central Women’s Team chalked up a solid third-place showing.

For the men, junior Cooper Castellaw led the way with a fifth place finish overall. Sophomore Logan Ellis (ninth) and junior Carter Patterson (11th) followed Castellaw to the line for Alexander. The top 14 runners in the race earned All-Conference honors.

Junior Seth Warren narrowly missed a spot on the All-League Team with a 15th place finish. Jacob Campbell, Isaiah Fleming, Daxton Ivosic, and Jacob Deal closed out the top performers for ACHS. In all, four Alexander runners turned in personal best times at the race.

In the nightcap race, Alexander’s Women’s Team had two runners make All-Conference as the Lady Cougars bolted to a third-place team finish. On the day, a total of 11 ACHS Lady Cougar runners posted all-time best times. Sophomore Camella Church led Alexander with a sixth-place finish, while Sara Van Voorhis posted a 10th place finish. Church and Van Voorhis garnered spots on the All-League Team. Kaylin Dyson (27th), Caroline Deal (30th), Rylie Rhyne (35th), and Gracie Stout (37th) rounded out the top finishes for Alexander Central.

The Cougar Runners will be in action at the 3A West Regional Race on Saturday, October 28, at McAlpine Park. The race is being hosted by Marvin Ridge High School.