ACS Community Partners celebrated at Oct. 16 event

Alexander County Schools hosted the second annual Community Partners Celebration on Monday, October 16, at 6:00 PM in the Alexander Central Auditorium.

Board members, district leadership team members, and school administrators welcomed community partners with a reception honoring their commitment to the schools and school system. After the reception, business, civic, and faith community partners were individually recognized during a brief ceremony.

Alexander County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner opened the presentation addressing the partners and guests. She thanked them for their support of the schools indicating that their efforts ultimately impact student success. School board members presented each partner in attendance with a certificate of appreciation and a personal “thank you.”