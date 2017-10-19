Driver airlifted after nighttime wreck Oct. 15

A Taylorsville woman was severely injured over the weekend when her vehicle crashed on Old Charlotte Road in the Hiddenite area.

According to the wreck report filed by Trooper I.D. Hammer of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred about 10:09 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, on Old Charlotte Road about 0.9 mile south of Millersville Road.

Angela Nicole Canipe, of Three Forks Church Road, Taylorsville, was listed as driver of a 2000 Honda. She was traveling north on Old Charlotte Road when she crossed the centerline, ran off the road on the left, traveled back onto the roadway, crossed the centerline again, and ran off the road to the right. Her car then struck a tree and came to rest against the tree, Hammer’s report stated.

The speed limit on that section of road is 45 mph, and Hammer estimated Canipe’s original traveling speed at 60 mph, with her speed at impact at 55 mph.

Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Tim Keever told The Times that his department responded to the scene. Also, the Alexander Rescue Squad and Alexander County EMS responded, along with other agencies.

Keever said that a medical helicopter was used to transport the victim. Hammer’s report showed that Canipe was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

The damage to Canipe’s car was listed at $6,000.