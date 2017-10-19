Lady Cougar Volleyball Team to play Kings Mountain in State Playoffs

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) finalized and released the playoff brackets for the 2017 Volleyball Championships. The tournament will have four classifications of play with six playoff rounds each. The 1A and 4A brackets will field a complement of 48 teams each with 2A and 3A brackets fielding 64 teams each.

Play is scheduled to begin with games at the higher seed through the first five rounds beginning with first round contests on October 21st. Second round is scheduled for October 24th, the third round is slated for October 26th, fourth round games are set for October 28th and the Regional Finals are planned for October 31st.

The State Championship Matches will be contested on Saturday, November 4th in Raleigh at NC State University’ s historic Reynolds Coliseum. Play is scheduled to begin at 12 noon. Tickets to the Championships are $9.00 at the door.

The 2017 NCHSAA Volleyball Championships will be the first championships in any NCHSAA sport that will be broadcast live via web stream on the NFHS Network. The NFHS Network is a subscription-based service. Fans can pay $9.95 per month for a monthly, recurring subscription with the ability to cancel at any time. You can find more information on upcoming events and subscriptions by Media seeking to cover the 2017 NCHSAA State Volleyball Championships will need to have credentials. Those outlets with individuals who hold NCHSAA year-long photo identification credentials must let James Alverson (james@nchsaa.org) know how many individuals will attend from their outlet by Thursday, November 2nd at noon to have access to media accommodations and materials on the day of the championship. Individuals without year-long credentials must apply for single event credentials during the application window which will be open from Friday, October 27 through Thursday, November 2 at 5:00 p.m.