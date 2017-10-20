Billy Richard “Rick” Hall, 61 of Hickory, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 20, 2017, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Born October 15, 1956 in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Betty Jean Sigmon Hall and Billy Harold Hall of Hickory. Rick was retired from the City of Hickory.

In addition to his father, survivors include his son, Chad Hall; a daughter, Misty Autumn Hall; and a sister, Candy Jill Hall.

A celebration of his life will be held Monday, October 23, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Byron Repass officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 2:00 till 3:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Catawba County Hospice and Palliative Care at 3975 Robinson Road Newton, NC 28658.

