Linda McClain Dye, 65, of Liberty Church Road, Taylorsville, passed away Friday, October 20, 2017, at her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born, January 1 1952, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Albert P. McClain and Mary Parson McClain. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Randy Dwayne Dye, Sr., and her brother, James Charlie McClain.

Before retirement, she was employed in the furniture industry, at Craftmaster Furniture in the spraying department. Linda graduated high school at Happy Plains, and held a degree in cosmetology and business from Mitchell College.

Linda joined Third Creek Baptist Church as a youth and was active in the Sunday school, BTU and the Golden Star Chorus, and played for the church softball team. Linda found great joy in helping the culinary committee of the church when serving meals.

Linda was a great cook and enjoyed planning large meals for her family and friends. She loved gardening, watching western movies, and spoiling her special companion, her dog, “A-Plus”.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Danny Anthony McClain and Antonio McClain; stepsons, Randy Dye, Jr. and Brandon Dye; a sister, Jackie McClain; granddaughters, Jessica Burke, T’Shana McClain, Victoria B. McClain, and Nakila Wilson; a grandson, Connor McClain; four great-grandchildren; aunt, Shirley M. Byers; uncle, Jimmie McClain (Juanita); nieces, Michelle Stokes and Emma Dye; mother-in-law, Catherine S. Dye; three brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and a host of cousins, church family, and friends.

Funeral service and visitation will be at Third Creek Baptist Church, 285, 3rd Creek Road, Stony Point, on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Tommy Carpenter will officiate. Burial will be in the Third Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:00 p.m. in the church.

