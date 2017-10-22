Jonathan Travis Hester, 36, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Rex Hospital.

Travis was born on March 3, 1981, in Forsyth County, sjon of Mike and Ann Hester. Travis was a graduate of Carver High Schoo,l and also earned an Associate Degree at NC State University in Turf Grass Management. He was employed by Bland Landscaping for over 10 years, until his health no longer permitted him to work. Travis loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter.

Surviving are his wife of four and a half years, Lindsay Pennell Hester; his nine-month old son, Ames Tucker Hester of Fuquay Varina; his parents, Mike and Ann Hester of Kernersville; a brother, Jason Hester of Kernersville; a sister, Nena Hester of Kernersville; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Sheila Pennell of Taylorsville; his sister-in-law, Leah Robinson and husband Nathan of Taylorsville; five nieces; and a nephew.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Friday, October 27, 2017, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel, with Pastor Andrew Miller officiating. An informal visitation will follow the service.

Memorials may be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research (www.jimmyv.org).

