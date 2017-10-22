Sarah Deal Hatcher, 93, of Wilkesboro, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Avante Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Wilkesboro.

Mrs. Hatcher was born Tuesday, February 5, 1924, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Gaston Eugene Deal and Flossie Monona Price Deal.

Those left to cherish her memory include many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel, in Taylorsville. Pastor Ray Ohlendorf will officiate. Burial will follow in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. Family will mingle with family and friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

Memorials may be given to: Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 4005 North NC Hwy 16, Taylorville, NC 28681.

