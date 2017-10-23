Betty G. Smith

Betty Sue Gilreath Smith, 80, of Damascus Church Rd., Hiddenite, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 23, 2017 following an extended illness.

She was born June 14, 1937, in Alexander County, daughter of the late James Cleveland Gilreath and Grace Dean Kerley Gilreath. She loved gardening and caring for her birds and wildlife.

Betty was a retired retail store manager and homemaker. She sang in the Church Choir and was a member of South River United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sandy Grey Smith; and nine brothers and sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Dean Smith and wife Tammy of Taylorsville, and Kevin Smith and wife Michelle of Hiddenite; two daughters, Robin S. Mays and husband Windy, and Leslie S. Davis and husband Michael, all of Taylorsville; a brother, Mark Gilreath and wife Lib of Hiddenite; four sisters, Joan Sykes and husband Cooper of Durham, Alice Dare Robertson of Taylorsville, Mittie Johnson of Charleston, South Carolina, and Bonnie Osmer and husband Fred of Taylorsville; eight grandchildren, Wesley Smith and wife Kristi, Courtney Smith Kimmer and husband Allen, Gus Smith, Taylor Henderson, Wyatt Smith, Riley Davis, Kelly Davis, and Chynna Bolick; three great-grandchildren, Liam Smith, Will Kimmer, and Harper Smith; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 28, 2017 at South River United Methodist Church. Rev. Mickey Moree will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be given to the Cemetery Fund of South River United Methodist Church c/o Gilbert Sharpe, 1933 Cheatham Ford Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636.

