October 24, 2017

Darla Ward Burns

Darla Ward Burns, 60, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017 at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Park on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com.

Obituaries

