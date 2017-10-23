Darla Ward Burns
Darla Ward Burns, 60, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017 at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Park on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com.
Posted in Obituaries
