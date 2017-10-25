LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE 17-4

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Commissioners have called a public hearing at 6:00 pm on Monday, November 6, 2017, at the CVCC-Alexander Center Multi-Purpose Room 103 to consider Rezoning Case 17-4.

This rezoning request is for property owned by BMGC, LLC (Baxter Hayes) specifically Parcel ID#s 0006949 and 0006948. The owner is requesting rezoning of this property from C-R (Commercial-Recreational) and R-20 (Single-Family Residential) to RA-20 (Residential Agricultural). It is the owner’s intent to develop a portion of the property for residential use.

A copy of the proposed rezoning is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcome.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Ethel Davidson Pardue, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of September, 2017.

DANNY LEE PARDUE

241 Country Club Hills Lane

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

executor

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 17-CVD-554

TRITON INVESTMENT MEMBERS, INC., Plaintiff,

Vs.

JOHN FINCK, Defendant.

TO: JOHN FINCK

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a pleading against you has been filed in the above-captioned action. The nature of the relief sought is as follows: damages as a result of a breach of contract of a purchase agreement.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than the 4th day of December, 2017, said date being forty (40) days from the first publication of this notice and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This is the 23rd day of October, 2017.

Robert E. Campbell

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 32

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 632-3977

17 SP 25

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Kerrie L. Cole and John M. Cole to Parker and Howes, Trustee(s), which was dated April 6, 2001 and recorded on April 16, 2001 in Book 419 at Page 0350, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on October 30, 2017 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Being all of Lot Nos. 10 & 11 of Green Acres Subdivision as the same is platted, planned and recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 1, Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 141 Carter Loop and Lot 11 adjacent to 141 Carter Loop, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Kerri L. Dunn.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS Â§ 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 17-02992-FC01

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Triton Investment Members, Inc., Timothy Wayne Bryant and Helga S. Bryant, dated May 15, 2006, and recorded in Book 495 at Page 1546, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, and under and by virtue of the authority vested in the undersigned as Substitute Trustee by that certain instrument recorded in Book 598 at Page 2470 the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, and under and by virtue of that certain Authorization, Findings and Order entered by the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander on September 22, 2017, and of record in File 17 SP 58, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and the said Deed of Trust being by its terms subject to foreclosure, and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded the foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness, and due notice having been given to those entitled to same, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, at the Courthouse door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, at 10:00 a.m., on November 3, 2017, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same being owned of record by Triton Investment Members, Inc., Timothy Wayne Bryant and Helga S. Bryant, and being more particularly described as follows:

TRACT II: Alexander County

BEING ALL OF LOT NUMBER 10 of the Byron Long Subdivision as that same is platted, planned and recorded in Plat Book 6, Page 4, Alexander County Registry.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO certain Restrictive Covenants as the same are set forth in Book 395, Page 147, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

FOR BACK TITLE reference is made to deed recorded in Book 485, Page 1948, Alexander County Registry.

Together with all the buildings, fixtures and improvements thereon, and all rights, easements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging, including all heating, plumbing, ventilating, lighting goods, equipment and other tangible and intangible property, attached to or reasonably necessary to the use of such premises.

The aforesaid sale will be made subject to all encumbrances existing prior to the recording of the above-referenced Deed of Trust, including all valid and enforceable liens and also will be subject to all taxes and special assessments outstanding against the property.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed.

Should the property be purchased by a party other than the holder of the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, that purchaser must pay, in addition to the amount bid, the following items: (i) the tax required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 7A-308(a)(1) of Forty-five Cents (45¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100) of the bid amount up to a maximum tax of Five Hundred Dollars ($500), and (ii) the excise tax on conveyance required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 105-228.28 et seq. of One Dollar ($1) per Five Hundred Dollars ($500) or fractional part thereof of the bid amount.

The successful bidder at sale may be required to make an immediate cash deposit of the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount bid or Seven Hundred Fifty and no/100 Dollars ($750.00).

The upset bids procedure of North Carolina General Statute Section 45-21.27 is applicable to this sale.

The following applies if the property being sold is residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: (1) Pursuant to NCGS Section 45-21.29, the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold may issue an order of possession of the property in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession. (2) Any person who occupies residential real property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving this notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice [of termination] that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Date of Notice: September 22, 2017

Constantine H. Kutteh, II

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 1776

Statesville, NC 28687

704-873-2131

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Timothy Wayne Bryant and Helga S. Bryant, dated August 4, 2005, and recorded in Book 485 at Page 889 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of the authority vested in the undersigned as Substitute Trustee by that certain instrument recorded in Book 598 at Page 2464 the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of that certain Authorization, Findings and Order entered by the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County on September 22, 2017, and of record in File 17 SP 60, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and the said Deed of Trust being by its terms subject to foreclosure, and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded the foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness, and due notice having been given to those entitled to same, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, at the Courthouse door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, at 10:00 a.m., on November 3, 2017, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same being owned of record by Triton Investment Members, Inc., and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 4 of the Old Mountain Village Subdivision, more specifically set forth on plat recorded in Plat Book 5, page 198, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

FOR BACK TITLE reference is made to Deed recorded in Book 482, page 909, Alexander County Registry.

THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS CONVEYED subject to those certain restrictive covenants recorded in Book 374, page 776, Alexander County Registry.

Together with all the buildings, fixtures and improvements thereon, and all rights, easements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging, including all heating, plumbing, ventilating, lighting goods, equipment and other tangible and intangible property, attached to or reasonably necessary to the use of such premises.

The aforesaid sale will be made subject to all encumbrances existing prior to the recording of the above-referenced Deed of Trust, including all valid and enforceable liens and also will be subject to all taxes and special assessments outstanding against the property.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed.

Should the property be purchased by a party other than the holder of the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, that purchaser must pay, in addition to the amount bid, the following items: (i) the tax required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 7A-308(a)(1) of Forty-five Cents (45¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100) of the bid amount up to a maximum tax of Five Hundred Dollars ($500), and (ii) the excise tax on conveyance required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 105-228.28 et seq. of One Dollar ($1) per Five Hundred Dollars ($500) or fractional part thereof of the bid amount.

The successful bidder at sale may be required to make an immediate cash deposit of the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount bid or Seven Hundred Fifty and no/100 Dollars ($750.00).

The upset bids procedure of North Carolina General Statute Section 45-21.27 is applicable to this sale.

The following applies if the property being sold is residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: (1) Pursuant to NCGS Section 45-21.29, the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold may issue an order of possession of the property in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession. (2) Any person who occupies residential real property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving this notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice [of termination] that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Date of Notice: September 22, 2017

Constantine H. Kutteh, II

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 1776

Statesville, NC 28687

704-873-2131

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Timothy Wayne Bryant and Helga S. Bryant, dated May 19, 2005, and recorded in Book 482 at Page 865 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of the authority vested in the undersigned as Substitute Trustee by that certain instrument recorded in Book 598 at Page 2466 the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of that certain Authorization, Findings and Order entered by the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County on September 22, 2017, and of record in File 17 SP 59, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and the said Deed of Trust being by its terms subject to foreclosure, and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded the foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness, and due notice having been given to those entitled to same, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, at the Courthouse door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, at 10:00 a.m., on November 3, 2017, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same being owned of record by Triton Investment Members, Inc., and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Lot No. 15 of the Ellendale Lane Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book 5, page 104, Alexander County Registry, to which plat reference is made for greater certainty of description.

FOR BACK TITLE reference is made to deed recorded in Book 477, page 1866, Alexander County Registry.

THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY is conveyed subject to those certain restrictive covenants as shown on plat recorded in Plat book 5, page 104, Alexander County Registry.

The property conveyed by said Deed of Trust includes that 1995 Dest mobile home, Vehicle Identification Nos. 042714A & 042714B, which have been permanently affixed to the real property described above. The foregoing mobile home, for all intents and purposes, is real property and is considered a permanent fixture and improvement to the land. It is not considered personal property.

Together with all the buildings, fixtures and improvements thereon, and all rights, easements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging, including all heating, plumbing, ventilating, lighting goods, equipment and other tangible and intangible property, attached to or reasonably necessary to the use of such premises.

The aforesaid sale will be made subject to all encumbrances existing prior to the recording of the above-referenced Deed of Trust, including all valid and enforceable liens and also will be subject to all taxes and special assessments outstanding against the property.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed.

Should the property be purchased by a party other than the holder of the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, that purchaser must pay, in addition to the amount bid, the following items: (i) the tax required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 7A-308(a)(1) of Forty-five Cents (45¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100) of the bid amount up to a maximum tax of Five Hundred Dollars ($500), and (ii) the excise tax on conveyance required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 105-228.28 et seq. of One Dollar ($1) per Five Hundred Dollars ($500) or fractional part thereof of the bid amount.

The successful bidder at sale may be required to make an immediate cash deposit of the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount bid or Seven Hundred Fifty and no/100 Dollars ($750.00).

The upset bids procedure of North Carolina General Statute Section 45-21.27 is applicable to this sale.

The following applies if the property being sold is residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: (1) Pursuant to NCGS Section 45-21.29, the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold may issue an order of possession of the property in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession. (2) Any person who occupies residential real property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving this notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice [of termination] that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Date of Notice: September 22, 2017

Constantine H. Kutteh, II

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 1776

Statesville, NC 28687

704-873-2131

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Linda Wilson Warren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of January, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of October, 2017.

SHANNON LEE WARREN

74 Miranda Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of David Wayne Whaley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of January, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of September, 2017.

DAVID WAYNE WHALEY, Jr.

76 Luthers Point Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

