October 27, 2017

Cruising For A Cancer Cure set Nov. 1 at Sulphur Springs Ch.

| | 0

A Classic Car/Truck Cruise for Relay For Life will be held Saturday, November 1, 2017, starting at 8:00 a.m. at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church with a complimentary breakfast.

The group will leave from there and will be driving through country roads in Alexander and surrounding counties and ending up at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church for a light lunch.

The registration fee will be $30 per vehicle and those registering will receive a free t-shirt. Additional shirts may be purchased for $10 each.

There will also be a door prize ticket drawn at each stop.

If you have a classic car or truck and would be interested in this event, please call Tommy or Anita Walker at 828-632-5868 and leave name and phone number. There will also be sign up at the Cruise-In at Scotty’s Hometown Grill on October 28. All Proceeds will go to Alexander County Relay For Life. The public is invited to come out and support Alexander County Relay For Life.

Posted in News

Leave a Comment