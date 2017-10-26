Cruising For A Cancer Cure set Nov. 1 at Sulphur Springs Ch.

A Classic Car/Truck Cruise for Relay For Life will be held Saturday, November 1, 2017, starting at 8:00 a.m. at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church with a complimentary breakfast.

The group will leave from there and will be driving through country roads in Alexander and surrounding counties and ending up at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church for a light lunch.

The registration fee will be $30 per vehicle and those registering will receive a free t-shirt. Additional shirts may be purchased for $10 each.

There will also be a door prize ticket drawn at each stop.

If you have a classic car or truck and would be interested in this event, please call Tommy or Anita Walker at 828-632-5868 and leave name and phone number. There will also be sign up at the Cruise-In at Scotty’s Hometown Grill on October 28. All Proceeds will go to Alexander County Relay For Life. The public is invited to come out and support Alexander County Relay For Life.