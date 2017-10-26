Rushie Warren Brown Eldridge, 70, of Hiddenite, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 26, 2017 following a brief illness.

She was born November 11, 1946, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Tillet M. and Allie M. Warren. Rushie was a graduate of Hiddenite High School and an active member of Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church. Prior to retirement, she had worked at Shurtape Technologies, in Stony Point.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Issacc Brown; and six siblings, Tommy Johnson, O.B. Warren, Ruby Church, Lucille Barnes, Opal Pennell, and Doris Williams.

Left to cherish Rushie’s memory are her sons, James Monroe (Jimmy) Brown and wife Cathy, Michael Wayne Brown and wife Shelly, all of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Christopher Brown and wife Brooke, and Michala and Marissa Brown, all of Taylorsville; a great-grandchild, Caiden Brown of Taylorsville; two sisters, Nancy Kidd and Mary Warren of Taylorsville; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Johnson and Betty Warren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church, 403 Mt. Wesley Church Road, Hiddenite, with Pastor Scott Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation and receiving of friends will be Saturday, October, 28, 2017, at Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church, from 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Eldridge Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Rushie Warren Brown Eldridge.