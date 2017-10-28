Wayne Claude Lowe, 77, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Caldwell Hospice.

He was born on February 21, 1940, in Alexander County, the son of the late William and Blanche Deal Lowe. He retired from Craftmaster. Wayne was a member at Little River Baptist Church and served in the National Guard. He umpired for the Alexander County Recreation Department.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Chad Lowe of the home; and sisters, Margery Hubbard and Joyce St.Clair of Taylorsville.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at 3:30 p.m., at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Eddie Yount officiating.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.