Larry James Hill, Sr., 67, of Hickory, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at the Brian Center.

He was born on February 6, 1950, the son of the late Lester Douglas and Opal Venable Hill. He was semi-retired from Riverbend Frames where he worked for five years in the Machine Room. Larry was a member at Promise Land Ministries. He was a great mechanic and loved to work on his car. He also loved to go fishing and play his guitar.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Larry James Hill, Jr. and Billy Ray Hill; brothers, Billy D. Hill and Michael Hill; and sisters, Nancy Howlett and Polly Hill.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 44 years, Janet Hamby Hill of the home; brother, Johnny Hill and wife Patricia of Bethlehem; sister, Wanda Taylor and husband Shelton of Valdese; grandchildren, Corey Hill, Holly Hill, and Derrick Mullins; and great-grandchildren, Lexi-Kay Hill and Brooklyn Hill.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 2, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., at Promise Land Ministries, and the funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m., with Rev. Bill and Bryan Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation Hickory East and to Hospice of Catawba for all the care and support that they provided.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

