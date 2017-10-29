Mary Helen Smith Sweet, 78, of Goble Rd., Hiddenite, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 29, 2017, at her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born on January 23, 1939, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Edd Smith and the late Estelle Haithcox Smith of Hiddenite. She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Sweet; her infant brother and sister; a brother-in-law, Buck Carrigan; a sister-in-law, Myra Smith; and a great-grandson, Braxton Smith.

She was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. She loved art, but most of all loved spending time with her family. Before retirement, she was employed in the furniture industry.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Wike and husband Gene of Taylorsville, and Cindy Wike and husband Eddie of the home; two sons, Gary Sweet and wife Jane of Taylorsville, and Keith Sweet and wife Jamie of Lenoir; two sisters, Annie Carrigan of Taylorsville, and Kay Canter and husband Gene of Canton; two brothers, Roy Smith and wife Paulette of Hiddenite, and Johnny Smith of Hiddenite; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 4:30 p.m., with Rev. Steve Parks and Rev. Ryan Hodges officiating.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Alexander at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the Helen Sweet Family.

