Jack Kenneth Fox, 84, of Conover, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, October 30, 2017, at the Charles George VA Medical Center, in Asheville.

He was born March 27, 1933, in Alexander County, son of the late Arthur and Pearl Pennell Fox. Jack was a member of Oxford Baptist Church, in Conover. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Orene Elliott Fox; second wife, Bernice Lail Fox; daughter, Cynthia Fox Hammonds; sisters, Hazel Keller and Ella Mae Stephens; brothers, Wilford Fox, Floyd Fox, and George Fox; granddaughter, Kyna Stafford; and great-granddaughter, Rilan Stafford.

Those left to cherish his memory include daughters, Gail Herdel and husband Gail of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and Jackie Lail and husband Rob of Conover; brothers, Claude Fox of Taylorsville, Odell Fox and wife Susie of Taylorsville, and Fred Fox of Granite Falls; sisters, Rosa Lee Cantrell and husband Eugene of Hickory, and Nettie Cline and husband Walt of Cleveland; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate Jack’s life will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church, in Conover. Rev. Joel Frye, Rev. Bobby Langston, and Rev. Mitch Friar will officiate. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 48 will follow at Springs Road Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 2, 2017, from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Oxford Baptist Church, Psalm 71 Ministry, 5965 Springs Road, Conover, NC 28613.

