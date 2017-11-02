Cary Donald “Coach” Moore, 69, of JC Gant Ln, Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday November 2, 2017, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Siler City, to the late Clarence Newton Moore and Sadie Johnson Moore. He graduated from Jordan-Matthews High School and received his teaching degree from East Carolina University. His passion was teaching and he taught and coached in Alexander County Schools for over 30 years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sonya of the residence; daughters, Carrie (Ronnie) Nines of Yanceyville, and Ryanne-Leigh (Powell) Gregory of Fort Mill, South Carolina; grandsons, Aden Rachol and Finley Nines; brother, Ron (Amelia) Moore of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and a host of special nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sara Rich.

Memorial services will be set at a later date. Visitors are welcome at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to East Alexander Middle School Athletic Department at 1285 White Plains Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636.