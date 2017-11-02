HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

************

MEDICAL OFFICE ASSISTANT needed, full time, $10 – $15 per hour, depending on skill level. Text 828-640-3545.

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

FREIGHTMASTER: Taylorsville, NC – Now hiring experienced O.T.R. drivers. Full time & part time. Plenty of miles, home weekends, excellent earning opportunity. Call 632-8511 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10 am – 5 pm. 2 Years Experience Required.

************

Experienced In Home Aide (IHA) needed for case in Taylorsville/Alexander County area. M-F, 10 am to 4:00 pm, 30 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org

************

Class-A CDL Owner Operators: Dedicated Automotive Freight! Steady Income/Great Hometime! 18 Months OTR Exp. tvmtrucking.com. 844-849-1048 x243.

************

Part-Time Maintenance Person needed to work 29 hours/week at an apartment complex in Taylorsville. Person should have basic maintenance & carpentry knowledge. Duties include routine maintenance and turning vacant units. Must furnish hand tools & have transportation. Only applicants with experience & ability to pass credit & criminal check should apply. Please email letter of interest to job2017abc@gmail.com. Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.

************

NEED Experienced CNAI for case in Hiddenite/Taylorsville area. Case is M-F for a total of 40 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org

************

NEED experienced fence installer and crew leaders. Call 828-256-8260.

************

NEED Experienced In Home Aide (IHA) for case in Hiddenite/Taylorsville area. M-F, 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm, 30 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org