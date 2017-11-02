Sex offender compliance check nets 4 arrests; 2 men wanted by authorities

On October 31, 2017, at approximately 2:00 PM, members of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Probation and Parole conducted a Compliance Check for Sex Offenders living in Alexander County. Officers went the residence of each Registered Sex Offender in the county and did a face-to-face check, to insure that they were in compliance with the Sex Offender Registry. Alexander County has 101 registered sex offenders as of Nov. 2, 2017.

Registered Sex Offenders are checked at a minimum of four times per year by members of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Probation and Parole.

Five warrants were drawn as a result of the Compliance Checks, with three arrests having been made as of Nov. 2, 2017. The arrests made are as follows:

• Joshua Michael Betzina, W/M, age 26, was arrested on 11/1/2017 for Failure to Change Address. He was taken into custody at an address different from the one on file with the Sex Offender Registry. He was taken before the magistrate, where he was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. He has a court date of 11/6/2017 in Alexander County District Court.

• Carlos Eugene Sutherland Jr, W/M, age 40, was arrested on 11/1/2017 for Being on a Restricted Child Premise. He was on the property of Alexander Central High School. He was taken into custody at the old hospital building. He was taken before the magistrate, where he was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He has a court date of 11/6/2017 in Alexander County District Court.

• James Watt Warren, W/M, age 42, was arrested on 11/1/2017 for Failure to Verify Address. He was taken into custody at the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken before the magistrate, where he was placed under a $7,500 secured bond. He has a court date of 11/6/2017 in Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/1/2017, William Louis Eggers, W/M, age 41, was arrested as a result of a previous Compliance Check. He was charged with a Failure to Appear after Failing to Change his Address. He was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in Catawba County on an Alexander County warrant and transported to Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken before the magistrate and placed under a $45,000 secured bond with court dates of 11/27/2017 and 12/11/2017 in Alexander County District Court.

Outstanding Warrants are as follows:

• Devon Duprea Barry, B/M, is wanted by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Change Address. He was last known to be in Cabarrus County.

• James Landon Good, W/M, is wanted for Failure to Change Address.