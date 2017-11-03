Denver C. King, Sr., 76, of Van Haven Drive, Statesville, formerly of Hiddenite, passed away Friday, November 3, 2017, at Jurney’s Assisted Living, in Statesville.

Mr. King was born June 9, 1941, in Alexander County, the son of the late Gladys Dorothy King. He was a US Army veteran, who served in Korea. Denver had worked as an electrician. He was a pianist for several gospel groups. He was a member of Taylorsville Wesleyan Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Sara Foster of Taylorsville; a son, Denver King, Jr. of Hiddenite; and a sister, Dorothy Conner of Sylvia.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Taylorsville Wesleyan Church. Rev. Aaron Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in the Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery with full military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

