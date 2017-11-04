Cougars earn home playoff game Nov. 10

Alexander will host Cuthbertson at Cougar Stadium Friday

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has finalized the 2017 High School Football Playoff Pairings. The NWC Champion Alexander Central Cougars are seeded fourth in the 3AA West Bracket and will open the 2017 post season with a home game against the 13th seed Cuthbertson (4-7) on Friday night, November 10, at Cougar Stadium at 7:30 pm.

The brackets have been finalized for the 2017 NCHSAA Football Playoffs. Please find the attached release of Playoff round notes for your convenience. Feel free to forward them to anyone on your staff that may find them useful

Also for your convenience, below is the plain text of the First Round Pairings

1A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 North Duplin (11-0), BYE

#8 Southside (6-5) vs. #9 Northside-Pinetown (5-6)

#5 Pamlico County (7-4) vs. #12 Albemarle (4-7)

#4 Columbia (5-4), BYE

#3 South Robeson (3-8), BYE

#6 Plymouth (6-5) vs. #11 North Edgecombe (4-6)

#7 Southeast Halifax (7-4) vs. #10 South Creek (5-6)

#2 Northampton County (10-1), BYE

West

#1 Mitchell (10-1), BYE

#8 South Stokes (5-6) vs. #9 Community School of Davidson (5-6)

#5 Robbinsville (7-4) vs. #12 Rosman (2-9)

#4 Mountain Island Charter (8-3), BYE

#3 Thomas Jefferson (10-1), BYE

#6 Elkin (5-6) vs. #11 Hayesville (3-8)

#7 Union Academy (7-4) vs. #10 Alleghany (4-7)

#2 Cherokee (10-1), BYE

1AA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Tarboro (11-0), BYE

#8 Riverside-Martin (6-5) vs. #9 Princeton (7-4)

#5 West Montgomery (9-2) vs. #12 Rosewood (5-6)

#4 Granville Central (5-6), BYE

#3 East Carteret (7-4), BYE

#6 Lakewood (9-2) vs. #11 Pender (4-7)

#7 Manteo (8-3) vs. #10 Gates County (6-5)

#2 John A. Holmes (10-1), BYE

West

#1 Mount Airy (11-0), BYE

#8 Polk County (7-4) vs. #9 North Rowan (8-3)

#5 Swain County (7-4) vs. #12 Cherryville (4-7)

#4 Bessemer City (10-1), BYE

#3 North Stanly (10-1), BYE

#6 Murphy (9-2) vs. #11 South Stanly (5-6)

#7 East Surry (7-4) vs. #10 Starmount (6-5)

#2 East Wilkes (9-2), BYE

2A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Northeastern (11-0) vs. #16 Bertie (4-7)

#8 First Flight (8-3) vs. #9 Clinton (5-5)

#5 Wallace-Rose Hill (9-1) vs. #12 Ayden-Grifton (6-5)

#4 Beddingfield (7-4) vs. #13 Farmville Central (5-6)

#3 Southwest Onslow (8-3) vs. #14 Goldsboro (6-5)

#6 SouthWest Edgecombe (9-2) vs. #11 Hertford County (6-5)

#7 Kinston (9-2) vs. #10 Greene Central (7-4)

#2 East Bladen (10-1) vs. #15 James Kenan (3-7)

West

#1 Reidsville (11-0) vs. #16 West Lincoln (4-7)

#8 East Rutherford (7-4) vs. #9 East Montgomery (9-2)

#5 Graham (3-8) vs. #12 Lincolnton (5-6)

#4 South Columbus (10-1) vs. #13 Wheatmore (9-2)

#3 Hendersonville (8-3) vs. #14 Brevard (6-5)

#6 Salisbury (7-3) vs. #11 Red Springs (8-3)

#7 Whiteville (10-1) vs. #10 North Wilkes (8-3)

#2 Mountain Heritage (10-0) vs. #15 Lexington (6-4)

2AA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 East Duplin (11-0) vs. #16 St. Pauls (5-6)

#8 Bunn (8-3) vs. #9 West Stokes (8-3)

#5 Nash Central (9-2) vs. #12 T.W. Andrews (4-7)

#4 Randleman (9-1) vs. #13 Roanoke Rapids (8-3)

#3 South Granville (11-0) vs. #14 Washington (4-7)

#6 West Craven (6-5) vs. #11 Richlands (8-3)

#7 Ledford (8-2) vs. #10 Anson (4-7)

#2 North Davidson (10-1) vs. #15 Forest Hills (3-8)

West

#1 South Point (11-0) vs. #16 West Iredell (5-6)

#8 Shelby (9-2) vs. #9 Newton-Conover (9-2)

#5 Maiden (11-0) vs. #12 Fred T. Foard (8-3)

#4 Mount Pleasant (9-2) vs. #13 East Lincoln (6-5)

#3 Franklin (11-0) vs. #14 Smoky Mountain (5-6)

#6 Wilkes Central (9-2) vs. #11 Pisgah (6-5)

#7 North Surry (10-1) vs. #10 Patton (8-3)

#2 Hibriten (11-0) vs. #15 Bandys (5-6)

3A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Western Alamance (11-0) vs. #16 Eastern Wayne (6-4)

#8 Fike (8-3) vs. #9 Triton (6-5)

#5 Jacksonville (9-2) vs. #12 Northside-Jacksonville (6-5)

#4 Terry Sanford (10-1) vs. #13 Rocky Mount (4-6)

#3 Southern Nash (10-1) vs. #14 Westover (4-7)

#6 Eastern Alamance (9-2) vs. #11 Northeast Guilford (7-4)

#7 E.E. Smith (8-3) vs. #10 West Carteret (8-3)

#2 Havelock (10-1) vs. #15 Williams (5-6)

West

#1 Charlotte Catholic (11-0) vs. #16 West Caldwell (6-5)

#8 Stuart Cramer (7-4) v.s. #9 Concord (5-6)

#5 Weddington (8-3) vs. #12 Hickory (6-5)

#4 Hunter Huss (7-4) vs. #13 West Rowan (6-5)

#3 Jay M. Robinson (9-2) vs. #14 Tuscola (7-4)

#6 Crest (7-4) vs. #11 Monroe (5-6)

#7 Rockingham County (8-3) vs. #10 Freedom (7-4)

#2 Kings Mountain (10-1) vs. #15 Forestview (4-7)

3AA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Clayton (11-0) v.s #16 Northwood (7-4)

#8 Cleveland (7-4) vs. #9 Northern Durham (8-2)

#5 D.H. Conley (10-1) vs. #12 Northern Guilford (6-5)

#4 Eastern Guilford (9-2) vs. #13 Hillside (5-5)

#3 Lee County (11-0) vs. #14 Ben L. Smith (5-6)

#6 Orange (8-2) vs. #11 Cape Fear (8-3)

#7 Southeast Guilford (9-2) vs. #10 Dudley (9-2)

#2 New Hanover (10-1) vs. #15 West Brunswick (4-7)

West

#1 Mount Tabor (9-2) vs. #16 Ashbrook (4-7)

#8 Watauga (9-2) vs. #9 Asheville (7-4)

#5 Marvin Ridge (10-1) vs. #12 Sun Valley (8-3)

#4 Alexander Central (10-1) vs. #13 Cuthbertson (4-7)

#3 South Iredell (9-2) vs. #14 Northwest Cabarrus (6-5)

#6 A.L. Brown (9-2) vs. #11 Clyde A. Erwin (6-4)

#7 Southwest Guilford (8-3) vs. #10 Statesville (9-2)

#2 A.C. Reynolds (10-1) vs. #15 Parkland (6-5)

4A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Scotland County (9-1), BYE

#8 Jordan (6-5) vs. #9 Seventy-First (8-3)

#5 Overhills (8-3) vs. #12 Knightdale (6-5)

#4 South Central (9-2), BYE

#3 Cardinal Gibbons (11-0), BYE

#6 Heritage (10-1) vs. #11 Purnell Swett (5-6)

#7 Ragsdale (7-4) vs. #10 South View (8-3)

#2 Hoggard (11-0), BYE

West

#1 Harding University (10-1), BYE

#8 Porter Ridge (7-4) vs. #9 Davie County (5-6)

#5 East Forsyth (7-4) vs. #12 Mooresville (4-7)

#4 West Mecklenburg (8-3), BYE

#3 Glenn (10-1), BYE

#6 Vance (8-3) vs. #11 R.J. Reynolds (6-5)

#7 Hickory Ridge (9-2) vs. #10 West Charlotte (5-6)

#2 South Caldwell (1-10), BYE

East

#1 Wake Forest (11-0), BYE

#8 Jack Britt (6-5) vs. #9 Millbrook (5-6)

#5 Middle Creek (8-3) vs. #12 Laney (7-4)

#4 Sanderson (8-3), BYE

#3 Garner (7-4), BYE

#6 Pinecrest (7-4) vs. #11 Athens Drive (7-4)

#7 Leesville Road (7-4) vs. #10 Fuquay-Varina (7-4)

#2 Green Hope (9-2), BYE

West

#1 Mallard Creek (11-0), BYE

#8 Richmond County (7-4) vs. #9 North Mecklenburg (8-3)

#5 Providence (8-3) vs. #12 South Mecklenburg (2-9)

#4 Page (10-1), BYE

#3 Butler (8-2), BYE

#6 Myers Park (10-1) vs. #11 East Mecklenburg (5-6)

#7 Hough (8-3) vs. #10 Ardrey Kell (3-8)

#2 West Forsyth (11-0), BYE