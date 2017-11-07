Alexander County to apply for $894,750 grant to extend sewer to Stony Point Elementary School

At their November 6, 2017, meeting, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution to apply for a $894,750 grant to extend sewer service to Stony Point Elementary School. If the grant is awarded, Alexander County would commit $89,250 to the project, for a total project cost of $984,000.

The Community Development Block Grant – Infrastructure (CDBG-I) application will be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality for review on November 8.

Sherry Long, Assistant Executive Director for the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, was present at the meeting to discuss the purpose of the public hearing and the scope of the project.

If the grant is awarded, Alexander County would commit to constructing a wastewater pump station and approximately 2,900 linear feet of force main and 600 linear feet of gravity sewer lines to connect Stony Point Elementary School to the sewer system. This would allow the school to abandon its two existing septic systems, allowing the school to function at a more efficient level.

The proposed sewer extension is possible because of the Shurtape sewer project, which will extend sewer service to Shurtape Technologies in Stony Point. Alexander County received a $930,560 grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation and a $278,640 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the Shurtape sewer project, which is currently under construction.

“This is progress, no doubt,” said Milton Campbell, Chairman of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners. “Alexander County strives to be a good community partner that works hard to provide much-needed services for our citizens, businesses, and schools. If awarded, this grant will make a positive impact on the future of Stony Point School, its students, staff, and the community.”

The project has been discussed with the Alexander County Board of Education, as well as the Town of Taylorsville, which would provide wastewater treatment services.

One of the grant requirements is that the project must benefit an area where at least 51 percent of the beneficiaries are low to moderate income. An income survey was conducted in the project area, and over 68 percent of the households were determined to be income eligible.

Notification of grant status is expected in early January 2018.

The CDBG-I school program application will be available for review during normal business hours at the Alexander County Administration Building, located at 621 Liledoun Road in Taylorsville.

Alexander County has been awarded three CDBG grants in the past, including a $400,000 Scattered Site Housing Rehabilitation Project in 2012, a $389,105 Community Revitalization Project in 2010, and a $250,000 Small Business Entrepreneurial Assistance Project in 2010.