Willie Sue Warren Richardson, 94, of Taylorsville, died peacefully on November 7, 2017.

She was born on July 29, 1923, in Hiddenite, the daughter of Ralph and Gertrude Warren.

Sue graduated from Hiddenite High School and attended National School of Commerce in Charlotte. After graduating from Business school, she accepted a job in Charlotte where she met her husband, Everett Richardson, of Thomasville. The couple was married on April 10, 1944, at the Little Church Around the Corner, in New York City.

Sue worked for Miller Motor Lines and Johnson Motor Lines, in Charlotte. They relocated to Taylorsville, in 1991, to enjoy their retirement years with family and friends.

Sue was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church, in Hiddenite, and a previous member of St. James United Methodist Church, in Charlotte.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Everett, her husband of 70 years; a daughter, Patricia Joy Richardson; a son, Rev. Everett Eugene Richardson, Jr; her sisters, Thelma Adams, Lorene Herman, and Willis Pope; and her brother, Raeford Warren.

Surviving are: two daughters, Janice Follis (Tom) of Fleming Island, Florida, and Kathy Richardson of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a son, James Michael Richardson (Melissa) of Charlotte; a niece, Wanda Poole, whom Sue thought of as a daughter; five grandchildren, Bryan Follis (Laura), Lori Shelton (Brian), Ashley West (Brad), Jessica Morrison (Billy), and Natalie Richardson; seven great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lahoma Warren; two brothers, Buford Warren (Maxine) and Frank Warren; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many special friends who enriched her life with their love.

A service to celebrate Sue’s life will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 12, at Liberty United Methodist Church, in Hiddenite, conducted by the Rev. Kristy Burnette. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, November 11, at Adams Funeral Home, Taylorsville.

The family would like to give special thanks for the kind and loving care at Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Alexander Hospice and Home Care. Also, the family is very grateful for Phyllis Blankenship for her love and commitment to Sue and her family.

Sue enjoyed reading, especially the Charlotte Observer, daily until her passing. She enjoyed biographies and meeting people. If you ever met Sue, then you had a friend for life! She will be greatly missed by all.

To God be the glory and thanks for her life with us.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: Liberty United Methodist Church, 1300 Liberty Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636; or Alexander Hospice and Home Care, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

