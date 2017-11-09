Brenda Bolick Causby, 70, of Lester Jones Lane, Granite Falls, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Causby was born November 17, 1946, in Caldwell County, the daughter of the late James Oliver Bolick and Amanda Gladys Munday Bolick.

She had worked in the textile industry and was a lifetime member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Derrick Oliver Causby; and a brother, Gene Munday.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Rosalind Kelley and husband Dwight of Granite Falls; a grandchild, Shane Dugan Kelley, grandma’s pride and joy; two sisters, Jo Ann Hefner of Statesville, and Darlene Bolick Bumgarner of Granite Falls; a brother, David Bolick and wife Patsy of Granite Falls; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Antioch Baptist Church. Rev. Mark Morris will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Shane Kelley, Joshua Lowe, Joseph Adams, David C. Bolick, Chris Keever, and Rex Jones.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Causby Family.