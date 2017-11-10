Dixie Carpenter Burleson, 71, of Taylorsville, died Friday, November 10, 2017 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Born March 25, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Carl Carpenter and Maude Greene Carpenter.

A daughter, Pam Setzer of Taylorsville; two sisters, Margaret Carpenter and Lois Styles, both of Thomasville; and three brothers, Leroy Carpenter of Plumtree, Lester Carpenter of Taylorsville, and Bobby Carpenter of Spruce Pine survive her.

No service is planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Lutheran Church Building Imporovement Fund at 5300 Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

