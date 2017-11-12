Rickey Foy Bradshaw, 67, of Sulphur Springs Road, Hiddenite, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017, at the VA Hospice, in Salisbury.

Mr. Bradshaw was born January 22, 1950, in Alexander County, the son of Hazel Vance Barnette Bradshaw of Hiddenite and the late Walter Foy Bradshaw.

He was a US Army veteran and was a member of Hiddenite Baptist Church. He had worked in the building industry as a job superintendent and a supervisor of apartment buildings.

He was a beloved son to his 100 year old mother, proud father and grandfather.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Bradshaw Stewart.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Joanna Clausen and husband Edward of Huntersville; three grandchildren, Fletcher, Walter and Henry Clausen of Huntersville; four sisters, Maxine B. Warren and husband Buford of Stony Point, Venida B. Stewart and husband Stan of Claremont, Hilda B. Bunton and husband Jay Lynn of Hiddenite, and Jolene B. Moose and husband David of Taylorsville; brother-in-law, Delane Stewart of Claremont; four nieces, Lynne S. Penley, Tammie S. Hoyle, Melody Jacobs and husband Jeff, and Candy Stewart; nephew, Michael Stewart and wife Susan; three great-nieces, Annette “Jag” Green, Gabriella “Gabby” Jacobs, and Luciana “Lucie” Jacobs; and two great-nephews, Brandon Penley and Gavin Jacobs.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at Hiddenite Baptist Church. Rev. Zackary Deal and Rev. Dan Spears will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Veterans Administration Hospital, 1601 Brenner Avenue, Salisbury, NC 28144; or Hiddenite Baptist Church, PO Box 38, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

