Roy Chapman Rogers, 77, of Taylorsville, died peacefully on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Roy was born May 18, 1940, in Alexander County, the son of the late D. Roy Rogers and Gussie C. Rogers. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a poultry and cattle farmer. Roy was a member of Little River Baptist Church and a member of the American Legion Post 170, serving as Post Chaplain.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by Alexander Funeral Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.