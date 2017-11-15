Darryl Hutchins, 63, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mr. Hutchins was born March 16, 1954, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Willie Alvin Hutchins and Ollie Estella Hutchins.

He was a US Navy veteran, had worked as an insurance underwriter, and was of the Christian faith. His band was known as Sonny Skyyz and the Rainmakers. He loved music, playing numerous instruments, and sang Rhythm and Blues.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Dorsey Hutchins.

Those left to cherish his memory include daughters, Candace Gatewood (Vernon Grier) of Mooresville, and Tamla Hutchins of Charlotte; sons, Darryl Hutchins, Jr. of Salisbury, Damon Gatewood of San Diego, California, and Solmon Gatewood (Karen) of Anaheim, California; 13 grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Marie Harris (Darrel) of Houston, Texas, and Gwendolyn Elaine Rangel (Joe) of Houston, Texas.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 9 p.m., Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Smoky Joe’s Café, 510 Briar Creek Road, Charlotte.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

