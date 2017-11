************

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

2 BR, 2 BA Mobile Home, $500/month, $500/deposit; also, 2 BR, 2 BA Mobile Home, $450/month, $450/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.

TWO 2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

MOBILE HOME LOT FOR RENT in Drumstand Community. Call 704-437-0832 for details.

Fall In Love with Ridgeway Apartments

Immediate occupancy for 1BR and 2BR units! Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability. Rental Assistance available. Rent based on income. $25 appl. fee, credit/criminal check reqd. Office located at 2 Crest Knolls St SE Apt 16-B in Taylorsville. Office hours: Tu 9am-1pm, W 10am-2pm & Th 2pm-6 or call 828-632-8206 for appointment or more info. Equal Housing Opportunity. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management an equal opportunity provider and employer.

2 BR, 1 BA, Mobile Home, located off Corner Store Rd. on Jay Jenkins Lane. Lot 6-180. Background check required. No pets. Call 256-2405.

2 BR, 1 BA, MOBILE HOME, $290 per month, $200 deposit. Call Max Burgess, 828-632-3769 or 828-514-2427.

Taylorsville – Duplex for rent. 211 West Jay St. 2 BR, 1 BA, kitchen w/stove and refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-up. Yard Maintenance. Security Deposit. $550 monthly. Call 828-312-3097.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENT, 2 BR, 1.5 BATH, living room, kitchen with dining area & laundry room. No smoking and no pets. Credit & references checked. $425 per month, plus deposit. Call 828-632-4222.

TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent a very clean mobile home – one in Hiddenite, one in Taylorsville. The homes have central heat & air, stove, refrig., washer & dryer. Riding lawn equipment also supplied. No pets. Reference & deposit required. Call 828-632-7157. If no answer, leave full name & telephone number. (Please speak clearly).

MODERN RANCH STYLE HOUSE, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, for rent near Taylorsville. Has almost new heat pump for cooling & heating. Huge front & back yards with pretty trees. Absolutely No Pets. Rent is $650 per month, deposit $650. Call 828-303-8570, leave a message. Must have good references.

3 BR, 2 BA, brick home with hardwood floors. Huge fireplace, front deck, laundry room, privacy, beside beautiful mountain stream. Amazing view, $650 per month. Call 828-413-5994.

MOBILE HOME in Hiddenite – 2 BR, 1 BA, electric heat. We take trash and mow grass. NO PETS. $150 deposit, $80 weekly. Call 632-7430. Leave message, if no answer.

NICE HOUSE IN TOWN – behind library, 2 BR, 1 BA, living room, kitchen with dining area, laundry room. No smoking. No pets. Credit & references checked, $475 per month, plus deposit. Call 632-4222.

14 x 70 MOBILE HOME, 2 full baths, all appliances furnished, including water. Located 3 miles west in Ellendale area. Call 828-632-6685.

YOUNG COUPLE seeking a six month, one *small* dog friendly rental home/apartment in the Taylorsville area. State date: January. We are both employed and have references. Call 336-927-3414.