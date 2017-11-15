LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Chersue Vang Chang and Tang Her Chang to Chicago Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated October 20, 2006 and recorded on October 24, 2006 in Book 501 at Page 0426, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on December 1, 2017 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEGINNING in the center of the Liledoun hard surfaced road, corner of Lot No. 6, and runs with the line of Lot No. 6, North 85° 30′ West 436 feet to a spike in Campbell’s and Earp’s line, corner of Lot No. 6; thence with said line South 1° West 98 feet to a spike in said line, corner of Lot No. 8; thence with the line of said Lot South 85° 30′ East 421 feet to the center of the Liledoun hard surfaced road; thence with the center of said road North 15° East 5 feet; thence North 9° East 93 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 0.96 acres, more or less, and being Lot No. 7 of the C.G. Earp Estate Division.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 336 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Chersue Vang Chang and wife, Tang Her Chang.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 17-11730-FC01t

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Willie Sue Warren Richardson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of November, 2017.

JANICE W. FOLLIS

1838 Waterbury Lane

Fleming Island, FL 32003

executrix

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

12SP122

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY RAYFORD E. WALKER AND JUNE M. WALKER DATED APRIL 1, 2008 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 519 AT PAGE 308 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 11:00AM on November 20, 2017 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND CONTAINING 12.233 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LOCATED IN GWALTNEY’S TOWNSHIP, ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA AND BOUNDED, NOW OR FORMERLY, BY NATURAL BOUNDARIES AND/OR LANDS OWNED BY AND/OR IN THE POSSESSION OF PERSONS AS FOLLOWS; ON THE NORTH BY THE CENTER OF POPLAR SPRINGS ROAD; ON THE EAST BY W. CLAY MADISON AND WIFE; ON THE SOUTH BY LORETTA SCOVERN RUST, ET AL., TRUSTEES AND ON THE WEST BY THE PROPERTY OWNED BY GEORGE BUMGARNER, ET AL,; SAID TRACT LYING APPROXIMATELY 3,000 FEET NORTHWEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF POPLAR SPRINGS ROAD WITH SLOAN ROAD AND BEING MORE SPECIFICALLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT A ¾ INCH IRON PIPE FOUND MARKING THE ORIGINAL SOUTHWESTERN CORNER OF W. CLAY MADISON AND WIFE AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 205, PAGE 644 AND BEING ALSO A CORNER OF LORETTA SCOVERN RUST, ET AL., TRUSTEES, DESCRIBED AS 2ND TRACT IN DEED BOOK 244, PAGE 925 AND BEING IN THE LINE OF GEORGE BUMGARNER, ET AL. AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 169, PAGE 183 AND RUNS FROM THE BEGINNING WITH THE LINE OF SAID BUMGARNER, ET AL., NORTH 22 DEG 30′ 02″ EAST 1,786.61 FEET TO BUMGARNER ET AL. CORNER; THENCE CONTINUING WITH THE LINE OF SAID BUMGARNER, ET AL, NORTH 05 DEG. 39′ 35″ EAST 237.49 FEET THROUGH AN IRON PIN SET 34.41 FEET FROM THE END OF LINE TO CENTER OF POPLAR SPRINGS ROAD, WHICH POINT IS LOCATED SOUTH 05 DEG 39′ 35″ WEST 266.67 FEET FROM A ¾ INCH PIPE MARKING THE ORIGINAL NORTHWESTERN CORNER OF W. CLAY MADISON AND WIFE AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 205, PAGE 644; THENCE WITH THE CENTER OF SAID POPLAR SPRINGS ROAD, FIVE (5) CALLS AS FOLLOWS; (1) SOUTH 69 DEG 17′ 17″ EAST 50.72 FEET; (2) SOUTH 63 DEG. 18′ 09″ EAST 51.70 FEET; (3) SOUTH 57 DEG. 06′ 50″ EAST 55.21 FEET; (4) SOUTH 51 DEG. 43′ 16″ EAST 51.95 FEET AND (5) SOUTH 49 DEG. 19′ 57″ EAST 157.08 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF SAID ROAD, A NEW CORNER; THENCE WITH A NEW LINE AND THROUGH A NO. 5 REBAR 31.57 FEET FROM BEGINNING OF LINE, SOUTH 22 DEG. 30′ 02″ WEST 1,600.42 FEET TO A NO. 5 REBAR SET IN THE LINE OF LORETTA SCOVERN RUST, ET AL, TRUSTEES; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF SAID TRUSTEES, SOUTH 65 DEG. 36′ 12″ WEST 420.02 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 12.233 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO A MAP PREPARED BY JAMES R. HOBBS, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED SEPTEMBER 21, 1996. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS FROM THE WESTERN PART OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED TO W. CLAY MADISON AND WIFE BY DEED OF RALPH RHYNE AND WIFE, DATED MAY 23, 1978 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 205, PAGE 644, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY. FOR FURTHER BACK REFERENCES SEE DEED BOOK 205, PAGE 638; SPECIAL PROCEEDING FILE 77-SP-80; DEED BOOK 49, PAGE 13, DEED BOOK 49, PAGE 361 AND DEED BOOK 29, PAGE 208, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO SUCH RIGHT-OF-WAY AS THE NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION MAY HAVE FOR ROAD PURPOSES AS SET FORTH IN AN INSTRUMENT EXECUTED BY WADE MASON AND WIFE RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 82, PAGE 371 AND SUCH UTILITY LINE EASEMENTS AS CRESCENT ELECTRIC MEMBERSHIP CORPORATION MAY HAVE BY VIRTUE OF AN INSTRUMENT EXECUTED BY W. CLAY MADISON AND WIFE, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 229, PAGE 168, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY AND SUCH OTHER EASEMENTS AS MAY EXIST ON SAID PROPERTY.FOR BACK TITLE REFERENCE IS MADE TO DEED DATED OCTOBER 31, 1996 AS CONVEYED BY W. CLAY MADISON AND WIFE, JOYCE S. MADISON TO EARL KENT MADISON AND WIFE, FAYE C. MADISON AS RECORDED IN BOOK 378, PAGE 1438 OF THE ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

And Being more commonly known as: 498 Poplar Springs Road, Statesville, NC 28625

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Rayford E. Walker and June M. Walker.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is October 16, 2017.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

12-027330

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Tommy L. Spicer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before February 8, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 8th day of November, 2017.

Herman F. Spicer

Executor

390 Holly Hills Drive

Forest City, NC 28043

J. Scott Hanvey

Attorney for the Estate

SIGMON, CLARK, MACKIE, HANVEY & FERRELL, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1470

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

Please take notice that I-CARE, Inc., 1415 Shelton Avenue, Statesville, NC [(704) 872-8141], intends to file a Community Services Block Grant application on February 12, 2018 with the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services pursuant to the provisions of 10A NCAC 97B .0401.

The application is to request funding and to define in detail the range of services and activities that I-CARE, Inc. will offer to eligible low-income citizens in Alexander County to impact the causes of poverty in their lives and move them towards self-sufficiency.

On November 30, 2017, at 5:30 pm, the I-CARE Board of Directors will meet to consider approving this application in their meeting to be held at 1415 Shelton Avenue, Statesville, NC.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Please take notice that I-CARE, Inc. will hold a public hearing at The 957 Cafe, Taylorsville, NC from 3:30pm-5pm on Monday, November 20, 2017. This hearing will allow citizens to express views and proposals and allow citizen participation on substantive amendments to the Community Services Block Grant program proposal to be filed on February 12, 2018, with the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services (Economic and Family Services) pursuant to the provisions of 10A NCAC 97B .0401. For questions related to this hearing, please contact I-CARE, Inc. at 704-872-8141.

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

17SP100

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY JAMES HENRY WEAVER, JR. DATED MARCH 15, 1994 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 360 AT PAGE 663 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on November 13, 2017 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a calculated point in the southern boundary line of a 5 acre tract, said point being located South 85° 9′ 12″ East 207.54 feet from an iron in the center of SR 1665, said iron in the center of SR 1665 being the southwestern corner of a 5.0 acre tract labeled Tract Number 5 of the Perry Fox Acres and being the same 5 acre tract as shown by Deed recorded in Book 352 at Page 754 of the Alexander County Registry; thence from said beginning point continuing with the southern boundary line of said 5 acre tract South 85° 9′ 12″ East 150 feet to a calculated point; thence North 4° 50′ 48″ East 339.33 feet to a point in the center of a 45 foot wide right of way; thence North 85° 9′ 12″ West 150 feet to a calculated point in the center of said 45 foot wide right of way; thence South 4° 50′ 48″ West 339.33 feet to the point and place of Beginning, containing 1.169 acres, more or less.For back title, see Deed recorded in Book 352 at Page 754 of the Alexander County Registry. There is also conveyed herewith a 45 foot right of way easement for ingress, egress and regress and the placement of utility lines and easements including, but not limited to, electrical transmission lines, telephone lines, and water and sewer lines, the centerline of said 45 foot wide right of way easement being described as follows:BEGINNING at the northeastern corner of the above described tract; thence North 85° 9′ 12″ West 150 feet to the northwestern corner of the above tract; thence continuing North 85° 9′ 12″ West 486.57 feet to a point in the centerline of SR 1665.This conveyance is also made subject to the above described 45 foot wide right of way easement for their heirs, successors, and assigns.

And Being more commonly known as: 122 Dusty Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are James Henry Weaver Jr.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is October 20, 2017.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway

Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

16-087894

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Victor Anderson Baker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of October, 2017.

SHIRLEY TEAGUE BAKER

3866 Rink Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Phil Allen Robertson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of October, 2017.

RONALD P. GILLEY

P.O. Box 155

Collettsville, NC 28611

executor

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Hunter Gaither, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of October, 2017.

PATRICIA A. GAITHER

3729 Long Meadows Avenue NW

Roanoke, VA 24017

executrix

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Wayne Claude Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of October, 2017.

CHAD MATTHEW LOWE

587 Mt. Hebron Church Court

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Ethel Davidson Pardue, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of September, 2017.

DANNY LEE PARDUE

241 Country Club Hills Lane

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

executor

