Emma Jean Mayberry Goforth, 84, of Hiddenite, left this world for her heavenly home on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at the Brian Center, in Statesville.

She was born on June 11, 1933, daughter of the late Dorene Mayberry Troutt. Emma Jean was a housewife and loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Emma Jean was a member at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, in Stony Point, for over 67 years and enjoyed listening to gospel music. She also loved quilting and farming.

Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Goforth; brothers, Jimmie Troutt, and Howard and Paul Mayberry; and sisters, Brenda Watts and Eva Lou Rupard.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Dale and Kitten Goforth, and Brent and Kathy Goforth; sisters, Gail Dull, Ann Magaearci, and Ruia Jordan; brothers, Larry Troutt and Jack Mayberry; grandchildren, Krystal and Rusty Ray, Chris and Jennifer Goforth, and Karen Goforth; step-grandchildren, Scott and Amy Dixon and Tamra Dixon; six great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and a step-great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 20, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. Mark Robinette, Rev. Joey Campbell, and Rev. Brian Douthit officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Iredell at 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

