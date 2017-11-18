Hattie (Jeanette) Linney Lackey, 68, of McClain Rd., Hiddenite, entered into the rest of God from this life on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

She was born November 16, 1949, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Clemont Linney and Annie Catherine McClain Linney.

She was a 1968 graduate of Stony Point High School, a graduate of Catawba Valley Community College, and a retiree of Mitchell Gold.

Hattie was a woman of deep faith, and a devoted and lifelong member of Third Creek Baptist Church, in Stony Point. She was a dutiful studier of God’s Word, and believed in the power of prayer. Soft-spoken and reserved, yet through her kindness, generosity, and deep-seated faith in God, she left an indelible impression on all whom she met. Hattie embodied the heart of a missionary.

She was married to the late Steve Harrison Lackey (2012). From this union, she leaves to cherish her memory their four sons, Steven C. Lackey, Delbert Curtis Lackey, Maurice L. Lackey, and Davin B. Lackey. In addition, Hattie is also survived by two brothers, Glenn Franklin Linney (Gloria) and Melvin Dennis Linney Sr. (Beverly), both of Hiddenite; three sisters, Wanda L. Bennett (Willie) of Hiddenite, Shelia L. Johnson (Jose) of Charlotte, and Annie L. Dowdell (Aaron) of Stafford, Virginia. She is further survived by her mother-in-law, Lona Belle Poole Lackey of Hiddenite; an uncle, Jimmie McClain (Juanita) of Hiddenite; three aunts, Gladys Campbell and Purney Gray, both of Statesville, and Shirley Byers of Hiddenite; a host of nieces and nephews to whom she was a beloved aunt; four brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, November 24, 2017, at Third Creek Baptist Church, with Pastor Tommy Carpenter. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to the Lackey Family at www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Lackey Family.