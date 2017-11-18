Norine Pearson Childers, 94, left her earthly home at Valley Nursing Center on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

Norine was born November 4, 1923, daughter of the late Ronda and Mary Belle Russell Pearson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hall J. Childers; and a brother, Frankie Pearson.

Surviving are her son, Harry Lee Childers; a daughter, Peggy C. Hammer (William) of Taylorsville; six grandchildren, David Hammer (Rachel), Joseph Childers (Sarah), Sara Hammer Thick (Graham), Jonathan Childers, Jordan Childers (Amber), and Julie Childers; and four great-grandchildren, Lance and Jackson Thick, and Isaac and Zoe Childers; with two more great-grandsons expected in December.

Norine was raised in the Sugar Loaf Community and lived her life there until April of 2009. She was a lifelong faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, serving in many rolls – choir member, Bible School helper, women’s group, etc.

Following a fall on Easter Sunday, she was treated and moved to Valley Nursing Center in June of that year. Ms. Norine was the model resident there, enjoying the many activities including bingo, penny pitch, move and groove motion, and music therapy, especially the many churches and volunteers who came to sing, have Bible lessons, and celebrate each holiday. She served on the Resident Council, Ringers and Singers, and will be missed by many residents and staff.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, November 20, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Monty Mathis will officiate. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 2 -2:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Her family wishes to thank the staff at Valley Nursing Center for the care and love shown to her during her eight plus years there. Also, thank you to Alexander County Hospice for their loving care during the last week.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Reformation Lutheran Church, 443 West Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Childers Family.