Thomas “Tom” Dermont Setzer, Sr., 80, of Hickory, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 26, 1937, in Catawba County, son of the late James and Minnie Herman Setzer. Tom was a member of Millers Lutheran Church, in Hickory, and was the owner of Setzer’s Garage. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 48, Hickory.

Those left to cherish his memory include longtime companion, Debbie Travis of the home; sons, Thomas Dermont Setzer, Jr. of Taylorsville, and Mark Curtis Setzer of Newton; brothers, Lewis Setzer of Hickory, and Robert Setzer and Richard Setzer, both of Granite Falls; and sisters, Carrie West, Annie Huffman, Jeannie Bowman, and Ruby Setzer, all of Hickory.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Millers Lutheran Church, in Hickory. Military honors by American Legion Post 48 will be held at 4:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 48 Honor Guard, PO Box 505, Hickory, NC 28603.

