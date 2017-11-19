ACHS Dominates NWC Post Season Football Awards

After winning the league championship this past season, the Alexander Central Cougar Football Team was rewarded when the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference coaches voted on the 2017 All-Conference Teams last month.

Three Cougars earned major awards in the league voting and numerous others garnered votes as All-Conference selections.

ACHS Senior quarterback Gunnar Anderson captured the league’s top award when he was voted the NW 3A/4A Conference’s Player of the Year. Anderson completed 65 percent of his pass attempts on the season with 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions. The senior also tallied 14 rushing TDs and 782 rushing yards.



Cougar junior defensive lineman Isaac Chapman was voted the NWC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Chapman shared the top defensive achievement in the conference with Josh Headlee of Watauga. On the season, Chapman led the Cougars with 24.5 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback sacks.

Alexander’s third major award was presented to second-year head coach Butch Carter. After leading the Cougars to the seventh conference championship in school history, Carter was named the Northwestern Conference Coach of the Year by his coaching peers.

In addition to the top three awards, a total of 13 Cougars garnered All-Conference votes following the team’s 10-1 regular season finish this past season. Seniors Bryson Godfrey, Devon Weiss, Kendall Flowers, Kyle Phillips, Caleb Dula, and Frank Dockery were selected to the All-NWC Team, as well as junior players Jordan Brown, Lyndon Strickland, Lucas Walker, and Tevin Clark. Alexander’s final three All-League selections were sophomores Jaden Houston, Jamison Benfield, and Steven Montgomery.