Marshall “Buster” Lee Carter, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 19, 2017.

He was born on August 18, 1944, in Catawba County, son of the late Richard Lee and Gladys Irene Sigmon Carter. He was a member at Smyrna Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed farming, wood working, and watching old westerns and cartoons with his grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Gerald Carter.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Ruby Ann Bentley Carter of the home; a daughter, Kristal Minton and husband Mark; a son, Keith A. Carter and wife Lisa; 10 grandchildren, Miranda Bost and husband Brad, Mikaylie Hughes and husband Donnie, Macy Minton, Kirsten Carter, Kenzie Carter, Kaitlyn Carter, Colely Conner, Cristen Meade, Cassidy Meade, and Carmen Meade; step-grandchildren, Dillion Mcneely, Emily Mayberry, and Stephanie Brown, all of Taylorsville; a sister-in-law, Becky Carter of Hickory; a brother, Russell Carter and wife Kay of Claremont; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Smyrna Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Michael Barber officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Andrew Carter, Craig Carter, Donald Williams, Phillip Williams, Brent Presnell, and Brooks Presnell.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or to Smryna Baptist Church Building Fund, 6175 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

