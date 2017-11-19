Rev. Otis James Goins, 83, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017.

His funeral will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at Grace Baptist Church, with Rev. Danny Laws, Rev. Grady Blakely, Rev. Larry Beaver, and Rev. Brandon King officiating. Burial will follow in Palmerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care, from 6 until 8 p.m.

Born May 2, 1934, in Richmond County, he was the son of the late William Elmer Goins and Rosa Lee Culler Goins. He was the pastor and a member of First Baptist Church of New London. During his career, he pastored churches in North Carolina and South Carolina including Palmair Baptist, West End, North Carolina; Colonial Heights, Aberdeen; Community Baptist, Candor; Immanuel Baptist, Albemarle; Oxford Memorial Baptist, Taylorsville; First Baptist Church, Norwood; and Sardis Baptist, Latta, South Carolina.

Rev. Goins dedicated his life to serving God’s children and helping everyone in need. He was an advisor to the NC Baptist Aging Ministry, the Coalition for Christ, and the Salvation Army, and was active with the SC Habitat for Humanity.

Survivors include his wife, Florence Elizabeth King Goins; son, Dennis Goins and wife Paulette of Taylorsville; daughter, Brenda Petrea of Albemarle; brother, Robert Goins (Anita) of Ellerbe; sister, Hester Dillon of Ellerbe; granddaughter, Stephanie Lowder and husband Chad of Albemarle; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Gideon.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Vergil Goins (Myrtle); sisters, Bessie Kiger (David) and Ruby Carpenter (Bradie); and a son-in-law, Larry Petrea.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Rev. Otis Goins NCBAM Endowment, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360.