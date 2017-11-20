Alexander Co. Christmas Parade entries accepted until Nov. 27

The Parade Committee is still accepting last minute entries for the 71st Annual Christmas Parade. It is imperative that individuals, groups, businesses, and manufacturers make their commitments this week, stated Dwaine Coley, Coordinator of the Alexander County Christmas Parade.

In 1947, the local business community sponsored a Christmas Parade to bring potential customers into the business district of Taylorsville and to kick-off the holiday shopping season. The war was over and there were high expectations of a growing economy and a brighter future. Some things do not change – we hope for a growing economy and a brighter future in 2017 – 71 years after that first undertaking, said Coley.

The annual holiday event is scheduled for the first Saturday in December, which is Saturday, December 2, 2017, at 3 p.m. The 2017 version of the Christmas Parade is being sponsored by the Alexander County Government.

Local businesses and manufacturers are showcased in the parade, while emphasizing the community base. Churches, civic groups, athletic teams, and others assemble to march or ride in the annual event. The annual holiday event is one of the largest parades in the region.

The parade annually features professionally-built floats from Cline’s Floats in Catawba, along with numerous home-made constructions by parents, civic groups, churches, students and others. The goal is to strengthen this year’s offering, while maintaining the same spirit and excitement that accompanies the annual event, Coley related.

It is NOT too late to reserve a place in the parade line-up, but entries are needed no later than Monday, November 27. There are new forms which have been generated for registration and parade guidelines. Interested persons are encouraged to e-mail parade headquarters at alexanderchristmasparade@gmail.com for additional information and forms. Businesses, manufacturers and others wishing to purchase a float may do so by contacting Coley at 828.320.7614 or e-mailing the above address.

The Alexander County Extension Office will be receiving all registration forms and payments. The Extension Office is located at 376 First Avenue in Taylorsville.

Civic groups, clubs, athletic teams, businesses, and manufacturers are encouraged to act NOW to insure participation in this year’s parade. Space is limited to about two hundred entries for the parade, so early response is encouraged. Now is the time to begin planning to participate in this annual holiday event! Spaces will be reserved only when appropriate forms are complete and all fees paid.

The Planning Committee for the parade has been at work for the past few months evaluating last year’s edition of the parade, reworking registration information, securing permission from DOT to hold the event, exploring ways to expand the event, and identifying special needs and issues that should be addressed to insure the enjoyment and safety of all parade-goers, especially our children.

Joyce Brown, a long-time voice of Alexander County radio will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal. This year’s parade will feature individuals and groups that give of themselves to the community on a daily basis. The public is urged, to come prepared to give to the community through a “give back” component.

The conclusion of the parade will provide the community with a chance to GIVE BACK – to shower the food pantries across the County with canned goods and non-perishable items. The Alexander Central FFA will collect food along the parade route. This food will be shared with local food pantries.

“Please bring canned goods to share!” said Coley.

“The Alexander County Christmas Parade will encourage the entire community to reminisce, plan and dream of the wonders that are Christmas in Alexander County,” Coley concluded.