Child seriously hurt in 64/90 E. crash Nov. 20

An 8-year-old child was seriously injured in a crash that involved a local fire chief on Monday, November 20, 2017.

According to Trooper T.C. Hayes of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. Monday on 64/90 East near Adams Pond Road. There were two vehicles involved.

One vehicle was a dark blue coupe driven by Shelby Holder, of Hudson. Hayes was told Holder was traveling with no headlights on as she drove eastbound on 64/90. Holder had Billy Andrews of Winston-Salem as front seat passenger and an 8-year-old child as back seat passenger. The child (whose name was not released) was unrestrained.

The other vehicle was a pickup truck driven by Stony Point Fire Chief Scotty Abernathy, his personal vehicle. He was driving westbound and making a left turn into the NCDOT facility when his pickup collided with the Holder vehicle.

Hayes said the child in Holder’s car was thrown forward into the front and struck the windshield. EMS paramedics transported the child to Iredell Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The child was airlifted from there to Winston-Salem and as of Monday afternoon, remains hospitalized at the Brenner Children’s Hospital of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Trooper Hayes said that Holder and Andrews were evaluated at Frye Regional Medical Center and released Monday morning. Abernathy was also evaluated at a local hospital and released on Monday.