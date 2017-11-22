HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

MEDICAL OFFICE ASSISTANT needed, full time, $10 – $15 per hour, depending on skill level. Text 828-640-3545.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

Experienced In Home Aide (IHA) needed for case in Taylorsville/Alexander County area. M-F, 10 am to 4:00 pm, 30 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org

NEED Experienced CNAI for case in Hiddenite/Taylorsville area. Case is M-F for a total of 40 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org

NEED experienced fence installer and crew leaders. Call 828-256-8260.

NEED Experienced In Home Aide (IHA) for case in Hiddenite/Taylorsville area. M-F, 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm, 30 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org

Community Alternatives has immediate job opportunities to work with consumers that have IDD. To apply on-line, visit www.rescare.com. Select careers and search for job openings for “caregiver” or “direct support professional” in Taylorsville, NC. Must be 18 years of age, have a valid driver’s license and have diploma or GED.

NEED SOMEONE with metal fabricating, construction and mechanical skills, using tape measure, combination square, degree finder, sawing and grinding, working with fractions, calculator usage, marginal welding skills. Drug test. Bethlehem Mfg. Co. 828-495-7731.

EXPERIENCED PAINTER NEEDED – Call Dale after 6 p.m., 828-320-5677.

FREIGHTMASTER, Hiddenite, NC – Now hiring experienced O.T.R. drivers, full & part time. Plenty of miles, home weekends, excellent earning opportunity. Most one stop, no touch freight. Call 632-8511 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5.