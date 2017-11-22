LEGAL NOTICES

************

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE AND NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK OF COURT

NORTH CAROLINA

IREDELL COUNTY

FILE NO.: 17 SP 0158

ALEXANDER COUNTY

FILE NO.: 17 SP 49

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF THE DEED OF TRUST OF JAMES RAY SUMMERS and wife, JANE K. SUMMERS, Mortgagors, to

LANCE A. SELLERS, Trustee; WESLEY L. DEATON, Substitute Trustee, BY INSTRUMENTS recorded in (1) BOOK 2470, PAGE 213 (Iredell County) (2) BOOK 596, PAGE 1109 (Alexander County)

PEOPLES BANK, Mortgagee.

(1) Dated March 28, 2000, recorded in Book 1192, at Page 175 (Iredell County) Securing the original amount of $304,000.00

(2) Dated March 28, 2000, recorded in Book 408, at Page 2260 (Alexander County) Securing the original amount of $304,000.00

TO: JAMES RAY SUMMERS and JANE K. SUMMERS, DEBTORS

NOTICE: This Notice of Sale and Notice of Disposition of Collateral notifies the debtors and the public of a sale of real property and a disposition of personal property collateral at said sale of real property, at the time and date specified below.

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by James Ray Summers and Jane K. Summers, described above, in the Iredell County Public Registry and Alexander County Public Registry; default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness thereby secured and the said Deed of Trust being by the terms thereof subject to foreclosure; and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded a foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness; and under and by virtue of an order entered in the within entitled and numbered action by the Clerk of Superior Court of Iredell County, North Carolina on the 4th day of May, 2017, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the Iredell County Courthouse door in Statesville, North Carolina at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday the 7th day of December, 2017, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same lying and being in Iredell County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

TRACT I: BEING LOCATED IN THE SHARPESBURG TOWNSHIP OF IREDELL COUNTY AND THE GWALTNEY’S TOWNSHIP OF ALEXANDER COUNTY AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING at a rebar in the Southeastern corner of the lands of James R. Summers (Deed Book 362, Page 52, Alexander County Registry), and running thence with the eastern line of James R. Summers, North 03-58-07 East 185.04 feet to a rebar; thence South 88-19-36 East 242.88 feet to a pipe (this pipe is situated approximately on the Alexander County and Iredell County line); thence South 84-24-37 East 33.36 feet to a rebar set, a new Northwestern corner of Baxter . Millsaps, Jr. (Deed Book 635, Page 169, Iredell County Registry); thence with a new line of Millsaps, South 02-12-17 West 490.25 feet to a rebar set; thence continuing with a new line of Millsaps, North 84-40-02 West 291.36 feet to a rebar set in the Eastern line of Ruth J. Smith (Deed Book 178, Page 721, Alexander County Registry); thence with the Eastern line of Ruth J. Smith, North 04-00-00 East 289.26 feet to a rebar in the Southeastern corner of James R. Summers, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 3.1458 acres, more or less, with this description taken from a survey by Marty S. Cline, NCRLS L-3361, dated November 27,1997.

Also conveyed herewith is a non-exclusive right-of-way and easement for ingress and egress over and upon a strip of land leading from S.R. 1474 (Branton Farm Lane) to the above described property, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a P.K. Nail in the centerline of S.R. 1474, the Eastern line of Ruth J. Smith (Deed Book 178, Page 721, Alexander County Registry), and running thence with the line of Ruth J. Smith, North 18-13-43 East 242.10 feet to a rebar; thence continuing with the line of Ruth J. Smith, North 04-00-00 East 269.62 feet to a rebar in the Southwestern corner of the above described tract of land; thence with the Southern line of the above tract, South 84-40-02 East 30.01 feet to a point; thence with a new line of Baxter L. Millsaps, Jr. the following two courses and distances: (1) South 04-00-00 West 272.67 fee to a point; and (2) South 18-13-43 West 226.06 feet to a point in the centerline of S.R.1474; thence with the centerline of S.R. 1474, South 74-49-36 West 35.94 feet to a P.K. Nail, the point and place of BEGINNING.

For Title Reference See Deed Book 1055 at Page 0660, Iredell County Public Registry.

Iredell County Parcel # 4709-13-5713.000

Iredell County Tax Map # 67503500

As well as all personal property and fixtures located therein, as described in UCC File Number 001449150 with the North Carolina Secretary of State, to be sold at one time as real estate pursuant to N.C.G.S. §25-9-604. There is no warranty relating to title, possession, quiet enjoyment, or the like in this disposition of personal property.

This sale is made subject to any excise or transfer taxes, all outstanding and unpaid Iredell County and any city or town ad valorem property taxes as well as any and all other prior liens, defects and encumbrances involving said property, as well as a Clerk’s fee of $.45 per $100 on the purchase price.

Notice is further hereby given that the successful bidder will be required to make a cash deposit not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00).

Notice is further hereby given that the sale will be conducted pursuant to and subject to all of the provisions of Chapter 45, as amended, of the General Statutes of North Carolina.

Notice is given that an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon the termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The debtors of the above-referenced loan are entitled to an accounting of the unpaid indebtedness with no charge for the first request and a charge of $25.00 for any subsequent request. The debtors may request an accounting by calling Phillip Hunt at Peoples Bank at 828-464-5620.

This the 9th day of November, 2017.

Wesley L. Deaton, Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 2459

Denver, NC 28037

(704) 489-2491

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #17-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission has called a public hearing at 7:00pm on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the CVCC-Alexander Center Multi-Purpose Room 103 to consider Conditional Use Permit Case 17-1.

CUP Application 17-1 is for approximately 9 acres of property located on Hwy 127 due south of Mexico Viejo. Greg Kaziah is proposing to develop the property into a multi-family development that will consist of approximately 115 apartment units.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

Notice

Hiddenite Fire Department will hold its annual meeting on December 4, 2017, at 7 p.m. All citizens of the Hiddenite Community are invited to attend.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17 SP 107

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Sherry Rees to William R. Echols, Trustee(s), dated the 15th day of July, 2013, and recorded in Book 567, Page 787, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on December 8, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, and is described as followsTract 1 Beginning at the intersection of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue S W, South 41 deg 55′ West 35 6 feet from a fire hydrant, and runs thence South 87 deg 00′ East with the center of 3rd Avenue, S W 125 feet to an iron stake, thence South 3 deg 00′ West 125 feet to an iron stake, thence North 87 deg 00′ West 125 feet to an iron stake in the center of 4th Street, thence North 3 deg 00′ East 125 feet with the center of 4th Street to the beginning, containing 35 of an acre, more or less,Tract II A certain tract or parcel of land containing 0 12 of an acre, lying and being in Taylorsville Township, Alexander County, NC, and being more particularly described as follows beginning on an iron stake, said iron stake being located North 88 deg 53′ 45″ West 248 67 feet from an iron stake found in place the southeast corner of the Lucy Echerd property, thence North 88 deg 53′ 45″ West 95 feet to an iron stake, thence continuing with the same course North 88 deg 53′ 45″ West 30 00 feet to a railroad spike in the center of 4th Street, SW, thence continuing with said road North 0 deg 17′ 37″ East 43 50 feet to the point, thence leaving said road South 87 deg 17′ 28″ East 125 07 feet to a point, thence South 0 deg 15′ 34″ West 40 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0 12 of an acre, more or less, according to survey of Richard C Current, RLS, dated November 17, 1988Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 17 4th Street Southwest, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1225219 (FC.FAY)

17 SP 92

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Chersue Vang Chang and Tang Her Chang to Chicago Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated October 20, 2006 and recorded on October 24, 2006 in Book 501 at Page 0426, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on December 1, 2017 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEGINNING in the center of the Liledoun hard surfaced road, corner of Lot No. 6, and runs with the line of Lot No. 6, North 85° 30′ West 436 feet to a spike in Campbell’s and Earp’s line, corner of Lot No. 6; thence with said line South 1° West 98 feet to a spike in said line, corner of Lot No. 8; thence with the line of said Lot South 85° 30′ East 421 feet to the center of the Liledoun hard surfaced road; thence with the center of said road North 15° East 5 feet; thence North 9° East 93 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 0.96 acres, more or less, and being Lot No. 7 of the C.G. Earp Estate Division.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 336 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Chersue Vang Chang and wife, Tang Her Chang.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 17-11730-FC01t

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Willie Sue Warren Richardson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of November, 2017.

JANICE W. FOLLIS

1838 Waterbury Lane

Fleming Island, FL 32003

executrix

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Tommy L. Spicer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before February 8, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 8th day of November, 2017.

Herman F. Spicer

Executor

390 Holly Hills Drive

Forest City, NC 28043

J. Scott Hanvey

Attorney for the Estate

SIGMON, CLARK, MACKIE, HANVEY & FERRELL, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1470

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Victor Anderson Baker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of October, 2017.

SHIRLEY TEAGUE BAKER

3866 Rink Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Phil Allen Robertson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of October, 2017.

RONALD P. GILLEY

P.O. Box 155

Collettsville, NC 28611

executor

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Hunter Gaither, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of October, 2017.

PATRICIA A. GAITHER

3729 Long Meadows Avenue NW

Roanoke, VA 24017

executrix

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Wayne Claude Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of October, 2017.

CHAD MATTHEW LOWE

587 Mt. Hebron Church Court

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

nov22-17c