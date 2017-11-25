Jennie Martha Cox, 82, of Gwaltney Farm Lane, Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Mrs. Cox was born October 13, 1935, in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Carroll Oxentine and Jenny Lynn Jones Oxentine.

She had worked in the furniture industry and was a homemaker. She was of the Baptist faith. Family was of her upmost concern and she was very loving and giving to everybody. Jennie loved fishing, gardening, knitting, crocheting, and loved her chickens.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Wade Cox; two sons, Wade Thomas Cox and Jimmy Cox; a sister, Carrie Fox; and four brothers, Hubert, Richard, Clarence and June Oxentine.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Diane Price and husband Archie of Monroe, and Linda Oxentine and husband David of Taylorsville; two sons, Billy Ray Cox and wife Cindy of Taylorsville, and Eddie Cox and wife Mary of Chesnee, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren, Cody and Jenny Oxentine, Misty Ortiz, Justin, Adam and Tyler Price, Sheena Coffey, and Alicia, Patricia and Martha Lynn Cox; two great-grandchildren, Mason Anthony Sharpe and Lacie Lane Sharpe; three sisters, Virlea Green of Blowing Rock, and Shirley Sipe and Mary Sue Speaks, both of Taylorsville; three brothers, Gordan and James Oxentine, both of Taylorsville, and Roger Oxentine of Wilkesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Sam Vallini will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

