Ned Clayton Herman, 82, of Ned Herman Road, Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Carolinas Medical Center Main.

Mr. Herman was born November 4, 1935, in Alexander County, the son of the late Robert Glen Herman and Anna Herman Herman.

He had worked as a farmer and also a law officer for 14 years. He was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church and also attended Country Grace Church.

He enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren. Ned was famous for his turtle stew and homemade sausage. He was a member of Dairy Farmers of America since 1979, an honorary member of the Alexander County Republican Party, and was a stockholder at Adams Funeral Home.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kay Keller Herman of the home; two sons, Robert Kent Herman and wife Martha, and Rodney Lee Herman and wife Barbara, all of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Tiffany Stevenson and husband Lynn, Stephanie Wright and husband Clayton, Colby Herman and wife T’neal, and Justin Black and wife Katie; six great-grandchildren, Cole Herman, Ahna and Alana Stevenson, Paisley Wright, and Bowen Lee and Walker Dean Black; two sisters, Betty Johnson and Linda Herman, both of Taylorsville; a brother, Clyde Herman and wife Mary Ellen of Taylorsville; two special friends, Rodolfo “Rambo” Guardado and Rafaela Morales; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Rev. Paul Schronce and Rev. Dwight Austin will officiate. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, November 27, 2017 at Mt. Herman Baptist Church.

Pallbearers include: Robert Austin, Michael Dagenhart, Andrew Herman, Gaylon Grant, Ronnie Miller, and Brandon Stafford.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class of Mt. Herman Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mt. Herman Baptist Church, 4086 US Hwy 64/90 West, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Country Grace Church, 530 Ned Herman Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

