Dennis Bernard Keller, 56, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly on November 26, 2017 after declining health.

He was born May 15, 1961 to the late Eugene Junior Keller and Lucille Crider Keller. Dennis was a welder and metal fabricator prior to his disability. Dennis was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sharon of the home; his son, Justin of Fayetteville; two step-daughters, Lori Reavis and Misty Davis of Statesville; and two brothers, Steve Keller and Jerry Keller, both of Morganton.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 3, 2017, at Beulah Baptist Church, 1851 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, with Rev. Brian Burgess officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Interment will be private at a later date.

