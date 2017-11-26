Lena Mae Childers Campbell, 70, of Taylorsville, left this world to enter her eternal home with her Savior on Sunday, November 26, 2017, at Caldwell Hospice, in Hudson.

She was born on October 14, 1947, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Fred Eli and Lucille Bumgarner Childers. Throughout her career, she worked for North Wilkesboro Federal Savings & Loan, which later merged with Wachovia, and then worked for BB&T, in Taylorsville and surrounding communities, where she retired.

Lena was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher for more than 35 years, a choir member, VBS worker, and served on numerous committees. She was also an avid supporter of missions, a prayer warrior for all veterans, and had served as the WMU Director at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and Alexander Baptist Association.

During the Christmas season, Lena loved all aspects of the Holiday season. It was one of her favorite times of the year. Lena served as a Board Member for Alexander County Hospice.

She was an avid reader and adored her grandchildren. Lena was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to everyone she met. She is truly a jewel that will be missed, but will remain forever in our hearts.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Grace Joines Childers, who at an early age became her mother; brother, Grady Childers; and her father and mother-in-law, James and Mary Ethelene Campbell.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 47 years, Joey Craig Campbell of the home; daughter, Gina C. Jordan (Matt); beloved grandchildren, Mattie Brooke and Tucker Eli Jordan, all of Taylorsville; sister, Rachel Walker of Iron Station; brother, Dale Childers (Shirley) of Taylorsville; step-brothers, David Dial of Newton, and Gerald Dial of Taylorsville; along with a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues; and her lifelong friend and caregiver, Selena Harrington.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 2, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Chris Goforth officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as Pallbearers will be: Heath Dagenhart, Hunter Dagenhart, Stewart Marlowe, Gene Dagenhart, Jeremy Childers, and Randy Deal.

Memorials may be sent to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church at 31 Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681; Hospice of Alexander County at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care – Robbins Center at 526 Pine Mountain Rd, Hudson, NC 28638.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.