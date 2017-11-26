Odell Fox, 82, of CI Chapman Ct., Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Fox was born March 19, 1935, in Alexander County, the son of the late James Arthur Fox and Pearl Pennell Fox.

He had worked in the textile industry and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Keller and Ella Mae Stephens; and four brothers, Wilford, Jack, Floyd and George Fox.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Susie Lowman Fox; two sisters, Rosa Cantrell and husband Eugene, of Zephyrhills, Florida, and Nettie Cline and husband, Walter, of Cleveland; and two brothers, Claude Fox of Taylorsville, and Freddie Fox of Hudson.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Buster Treadaway and Rev. Allen Fox will officiate. Burial will follow in the Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Jimmy Fox, Andy Fox, Ron Stephens, Gerald Stephens, Herman Keller, and Steve Cline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

