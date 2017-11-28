Alexander County Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 2

The 2017 Alexander County Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 2, at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Taylorsville. This year’s parade is the 71st annual version of the event. The annual parade is sponsored by the Alexander County Government. This year’s parade is a grand representation of the businesses and manufacturers, churches, civic groups, sports teams, beauty queens, bands, walking units, vintage cars and tractors, governmental officials, and the grand ole man himself — Santa Claus.

The parade annually features professionally-built floats from Cline’s Floats in Catawba, along with numerous home-made constructions by parents, civic groups, churches, students and others.

“The planning committee for the parade has been at work for the past few months evaluating last year’s edition of the parade, reworking registration information, securing permission from DOT to hold the event, exploring ways to expand the event, and identifying special needs and issues that should be addressed to insure the enjoyment and safety of all parade-goers,” said Dwaine Coley, Coordinator of the Alexander County Christmas Parade.

Earlier, the Committee announced this year’s Grand Marshal for the 2017 Alexander County Christmas Parade is Joyce Brown, Director of Sales for Apple City Broadcasting.

Born in Wilkes County, Joyce and her family came to Alexander County when she was only two years of age. Her family located in Hiddenite, but their home was on the border for school districts, so Joyce attended her twelve years of school at Stony Point School. After trying her hand in manufacturing, Joyce worked with the local radio station, doing logs and selling Christmas greetings. Hoit and Claudetta Potts offered Joyce a job in sales at WTLK. She worked there for almost twenty years, prior to making the big move to WACB when it formed about twenty-five years ago. Pete Ray returned to his spot on the morning radio on WACB and Joyce was by his side to serve as “the voice of Alexander County.” She continues to serve as the Director of Sales for WACB.

Joyce Brown’s nominator noted that “for forty-four plus years, she has shown up to work and never been grouchy…Joyce Brown has not only been the voice of Alexander County for over forty-four years but she is the heart of Alexander County as well.” Joyce says that she has enjoyed being involved in the community. She has served on the Hospice Board and the Taylorsville Hometown Board, as well as other civic groups throughout the years.

This year’s parade will feature the Alexander Central High School Marching Cougars, the West Caldwell High School Marching Band, the Bandys High School Marching Band, and the Ashe Central High School Marching Band. The Committee has worked hard over the past few years to try to recruit additional marching bands.

This year’s parade will present two awards. There will be a Grand Marshal’s Award and a Parade Committee’s Award. These two awards will provide two special awards for two outstanding floats in this year’s line-up. These winners will be preceded in the parade by a banner identifying the winners.

The parade will assemble off Liledoun Road at the Alexander Central High School, County Offices, School Offices, and Social Services. From these assembling areas, the parade will proceed north on Liledoun to the intersection of Main Avenue and proceed east on Main to the intersection with Main Avenue Drive, where the parade turns right and moves west down Main Avenue Drive. When the parade intersects with Highway 16, the parade will go south for one block, then turn right at the Post Office and proceeds west on First Avenue SW, and back to Seventh Street.

Parade route line-up areas being used will be the ACHS upper parking lot (commercial floats), Alexander Central Auditorium parking lot will stage walking units, the ACHS Triangle parking will stage large trucks (transfer-type trucks), ACHS Practice Field (school, church, civic groups, entries by businesses, and others), Senior Center parking lot (car clubs), Alexander County Government parking lot (government officials), and Social Services parking lot (all emergency vehicles, fire departments, etc.) Please do not park your personal vehicles in these areas, as they will be needed for parade entries! Also, do not park and leave your car unattened along the parade route as the entire area is needed for the parade procession! Streets around the line-up areas will be very congested and some closed off entirely for this event. PLEASE exercise your patience! All entries MUST be in their line-up positions by 2:00 P.M.

This year’s parade will be an expansion of previous parades. The theme for this year’s parade is “CHRISTMAS — A Time for Giving.” This year’s event will be celebrating the giving-nature of the Alexander County community. Several entries will be highlighting the people and the outstanding work that makes our County a place inhabited by people who rise to the occasion and provide for the good of others. The recent effects of Matthew bring to mind those days when Alexander County was pulling together to survive Hugo; the shipping of hay to farmers in the mid-west who needs feed for their cattle; people who are diligent about their work and committed to their work; people who gather food and cook meals for those less fortunate.

This year’s parade will again include a “GIVING BACK” component. Santa is traditionally the last unit in any Christmas Parade, but this year’s parade will be brought to an opportunity for parade-goers to GIVE BACK. The people attending the parade are encouraged to donate canned and dry goods to those less fortunate. The Alexander Central High School FFA will be collecting canned goods and cash donations along the parade route to supply the local food pantries with resources to provide for the County’s clients.

“Parade-goers are encouraged to please be patient, as traffic will be congested. Drivers are reminded to be mindful of the large amount of people walking and moving on foot,” said Coley.

For those unable to attend the parade, WACB and WTLK will be providing a LIVE commentary of the parade. The parade will be rebroadcast on the Government Channel on Channel 192 on Charter Communications or on Channel 99 on ATT U-Verse.

“We express appreciation to Lisa McLain and Roger Brown for their live commentary and to Chad Ritchie and his wife for the videotaping for the re-broadcast,” Coley stated.

The parade line-up is shown in the print edition of the Nov. 29 issue of The Times.